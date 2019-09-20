RCCG Kits 1000 Children with Learning Tools

Mary Nnah

Over 1000 pupils of public primary schools in Lagos Island have received various educational materials courtesy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Mercyland Parish (Lagos Province 44), to welcome the students back to a new academic session.

The educational package includes over 7000 exercise books, 1300 water bottles, 1000 stationery sets comprising pencil, pen, erasers, ruler etc, over 1300 carrier bags, about 100 mathematical sets as well as special gift packs for over 70 teachers.

The gesture, according to the church, was informed by its philosophy of adding value to its communities and nation at large through its numerous Christian social responsibility initiatives.

Special Guest of Honour at the Back-To-School event which held at the Church Auditorium, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, while applauding the efforts of the church so far in educational development, requested the church to do more by investing in building schools for all pupils irrespective of their background.

The Pastor-in-Charge of Lagos Province 44, Pastor Amos Emovon who pronounced the Father’s Blessings on all the pupils said “the increased passion of the Church to CSR is in obedience to the directive of our esteemed Father in the Lord, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye that we should go beyond the four walls of the church building and help people living in our operating communities”.

Speaking on the topic, “Sound educational agenda for a greater Nigeria”, CEO & Managing Partner, Brandzone Consulting LLC, Chizor Malize, appealed to all stakeholders to be intentional and deliberate in investing in quality education for the over 10 million student population currently out of school in Nigeria.

The event attracted dignitaries and Special guests including the Education Secretary Local Government Education Authority Lagos Island, Mr. M.O. Maiyegun represented by Mr. Kolawole Ogundipe who acknowledged the continued support of RCCG Mercyland in quality education delivery in Lagos Island. Others are Pastor Ade Omokorede, RCCG Region 19 CSR Coordinating Pastor.

The host, Pastor Ajibola Opeoluwa-Calebs while appreciating all the dignitaries and stakeholders commended the church’s CSR Committee and members for their excellence support and exemplary dedication trusting that the CSR initiative will help the pupils to fulfill their potentials.