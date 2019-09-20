Police Nab Alleged Serial Killer in Rivers

An alleged notorious serial killer, Gracious David West was Thursday arrested by the police in Rivers State.

According to the Police, the 26-year-old killer from Buguma Local Government Area of the state, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group, was arrested along East-West Road en-route Uyo from Port Harcourt.

Commissioner of Police Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura, who will brief the media on this significant arrest today, said that the suspect has since made useful statements to the police.

Dandaura further stated that investigation is on with a view to ascertaining the suspect’s motives and possible accomplices.