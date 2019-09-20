Border Closure a Blessing, Says Buhari

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja described the federal government’s decision to close its border with the Republic of Benin few weeks ago as a blessing.

Buhari made this disclosure in the State House when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Association for Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI) and representatives of the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari told the delegation that since the border was closed, the volume of smuggled products into the country had dropped.

According to the statement, the government was compelled to close the country’s land borders for a moment as a result of massive smuggling activities, pointing out that the decision has paid off because it has yielded positive results.

Detail later..