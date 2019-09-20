AAAN 46th AGM Begins Friday

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) will, thursday, begin its 46th Annual General Meeting(AGM) at the Orchid Hotel, Lekki, Lagos as opposed to previous schedule to hold in July.

While commenting on the theme for this year’s AGM: “The War Within: Solutions for Survival”, AAAN President, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, reiterated that the association aims to use the AGM as a platform to engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of advertising in Nigeria and advocate unorthodox solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry.

The chairman of the event’s Planning Committee, Mr. Doyin Adewumi, disclosed that the association has invited its distinguished senior members to lead the discourse on the theme with the keynote address by the Vice Chairman, Troyka Holdings, Mr. Jimi Awosika.

Among the dignitaries to chair the plenary session are; Mr. Steve Babaeko (Group CEO, X3M Ideas); Mrs. Chizor Malize (CEO, Brandzone LLC); and Mr. Igbo Amadi-Obi (CEO, BBDO).

Adewunmi also revealed that in recognition of meritorious service, some senior members will be honoured with special recognition awards at the AGM.

The event is expected to garner the participation of captains of the industries, top business leaders and policy makers within and outside the marketing communications industry as it marks the nation’s marketing communications calendar.