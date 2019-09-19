Phase3 Telecoms Gets Industry Recognition

Phase3 Telecom, West Africa’s foremost independent fibre optic infrastructure, connectivity solutions and telecommunications service provider, has been honoured by the Africa Innovation Forum for its contributions to telecoms industry growth at an award ceremony which held recently.

The company welcomed this as an auspicious development in the wake of its revised corporate, vis-a-vis governance structure; on-going network technology upgrades for its increasing user portfolio of MSMEs, services sector and multinational companies.

According to company’s spokesperson, Mrs. Morayo Nwabufo, “The Phase3 win confirms the company’s inimitable approach to proffering network service solutions that foster digital transformation; engenders top value for its clients and strengthen its vision for West Africa and the global telecom space.”

She added that Phase3’s growing realisation of its strategic insight and blueprint to limiting the current digital divide in Africa’s telecommunications industry is being validated by such honours and is certainly not taken for granted, as much is expected of the company still.

She reiterated that the company’s continuing collaboration with key partners, allows it to extend its reach in the West African sub-region.

In acknowledgement of the collective contributions of the firm’s vibrant team and stakeholders towards receiving such recognition, Nwabufo added that “quicker broadband penetration remains a major focus for Phase3, and the company will continue to ensure that the region enjoys quality of service,

reliability and exceptional customer experience that ride on invaluable partnerships, investment in communications technology, as well as a secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure.”