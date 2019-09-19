Former Nigerian Ambassador to Poland Dumps PDP for APC

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Samuel Gimba, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State APC Chairman, Philip Tatari Shekwo, presented the decampee alongside hundreds of his Bassa ethnic kinsmen, to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House in Lafia yesterday.

Gimba, in his remarks at the Government House, justified the reason for joining the APC on his conviction of the inclusive and purposeful leadership style being demonstrated by the Sule-led administration in the state.

According to him, “The entire people of Bassa community of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have joined the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.”

He added that the Bassa community has decided to end their political journey in the wilderness and embrace the APC which has done what the people has been yearning for in the past 40 years.

Gimba said: “For that reason, the entire Bassa nation deliberated and unanimously agreed to join the ruling APC as the only way to show appreciation for the what the APC government has done to them, particularly the creation of the Turunku Chiefdom, which has given the Bassa people an identity.”

Receiving Gimba with his kinsmen into APC fold, Sule described their action as apt, adding that the development signals the death of opposition politics in Toto Local Government Area.

The governor noted that the Bassa community has remained the only stronghold of the opposition but with their decamp to the APC, opposition has become dead in Toto Local Government Area.