Digital Encode Raises Alarm on Cyber Security Attacks

Emma Okonji

Digital Encode, a cyber-security and Compliance Advisory Company has cautioned organisations against over-dependence on cyber security products for protection against cyber-attacks.

The founders of Digital Encode, Dr. Wale Obadare and Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, who gave the warning, also expressed worries over the implementation of none impactful cyber security solutions to organisations by vendors which has resulted in increased loss of money and data to organisations.

They spoke at the recent Digital Encode retreat for staff in Dubai, United Arab Emirate to equip them for a blissful career.

Obadare, further said major challenge organisations face in the fight against cybercriminal and cyber warfare was lack of trained manpower.

“I have been in cyber security ecosystem for many years now and have identified lack of trained manpower in most organisations. “Cyber security is not a certificate that speaks for you, but a continuous training to be ahead of the smart criminals, most organisations find it difficult to continually update their IT security staff to be able to face cyber threats,” he said.

Akindeinde, emphasised the need for a national cyber security framework against industry specifics frameworks.

“There are a number of frameworks aimed at assisting most organizations in preventing cyber-attacks. A prime example is the ISO 27001 ISMS. A more specific one for the financial / payments sector is the PCI DSS.

“This is a regulatory framework. I think it’s a case of the level of maturity of cybersecurity in the banking sector. “Other sectors have not got to that advanced stage of maturity which is why the banks seem to be at the forefront of preventing and addressing issues related to Cybersecurity,” he said.

According to Obadare, “Since inception of Digital Encode in 2003, It has always been our dream and our passion to build a game-changing organisation, a place where employees have a sense of belonging, a big family, a great place where everyone is proud of.

“This year in pursuant of the dream, we decided to take all of our staff on this trip to Dubai for the 2019 Annual Retreat. Digital Encode is passionate to attract, motivate and develop a dynamic workforce that conquers the world from Lagos, Nigeria.

“The only way that each and every person is going to get better at what they do is through reflection. The best CEOs always take time out to get away from work and think. They may sit on a luxury cruise ship or run away to a cabin in the woods, which was part of the team retreat activities.”

In his presentation, Akindeinde said: “By taking the team away from a stressful environment, Digital Encode has made sure that they decompress all over again because as the saying goes, “less stress means more productive workers.

“Workers are more demanding than ever before. Just because you are paying them doesn’t mean that they are going to give it their all. As far as they are concerned, a salary is just a means to an end. They do it because they have to, and that’s not a good mindset to have for your (modern) business.

“You need to come up with ways in which you can improve company morale. Studies indicate that companies with high morale outperform their counterparts by 20 per cent”.