UNIOSUN to Honour Aregbesola, Ovia, Babalakin, as Osinbajo Delivers Convocation Lecture

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is set to deliver the eighth convocation lecture of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Oshogbo titled ‘Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds the Key to Africa’s Development’, as part of efforts to reposition the university for a greater height.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola, who made this known while briefing journalists in Oshogbo, added that the institution would confer honorary degrees on the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola; Chairman, Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia; Chairman, Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Dr. Wale Babalakin; and the Chief Executive Officer, Nike Centre for Arts and Culture, Mrs. Oyenike Okundaye, for their success stories and contributions to the university, education system in Nigeria and humanity in general.

The programme will hold on September 21, just as a total of 1,814 students will be graduating with BSc degrees and a record of 49 first class in various disciplines representing 2.7 per cent of the total graduands.

A breakdown of the graduating students showed that nine students graduated with a pass; 194 had third class; 892 graduated with second class lower division; while 670 students graduated with second class upper division.

Highlighting the university’s achievements, the VC said the institution has over the last one year, deployed series of success-driven techniques that have continued to yield positive results.

“This is evident in our numerous achievements. Part of our success story in the recent time is the establishment of the Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute (GASDI), established and approved by the Senate of UNIOSUN in October, 2018.

“The mandate is to address the issues of sustainable development in a unique, creative and efficient ways that can fast-track the attainment of the SDGs and unleash development in different communities,” he stressed.

With the recent approval of two faculties and a new department in the College of Agriculture, Popoola said the university is now set for amiable height to contribute to the food security of the state, through the establishment of integrated farming and wetland vegetable farming.

“The faculty comprises the Department of Agronomy (AGY), Department of Animal Sciences (ANS), Department of Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness Management (AEM) and Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development (ARD).

“Also the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources Management (RNRM) comprises the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management (FAM), Department of Forest Production and Productions (FPP), Department of Social and Environmental Forestry (SEF) and the Department of Wildlife and Ecotourism Management (WLM).”