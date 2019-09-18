Tribunal Affirms Abaribe’s Mandate

Abaribe was declared winner of the February 23, 2019 poll but his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chris Nkwonta, was dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll and filed a petition at the tribunal seeking to nullify Abaribe’s mandate.

But in a unanimous judgment read by a member of the three-man panel, Justice Wasiu Animashaun, the tribunal dismissed the petition for lacking in merit, saying that there were contradictions in some of the grounds on which the petitioner anchored his allegations of electoral malpractices.

The APGA candidate, who has become a serial challenger of Abaribe both at the polls and tribunal, had sought to use the card reader to prove that the Abia South senator was a beneficiary of over voting.

He had contended that given the total number of accredited voters captured by the card readers, the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was faulty as the number of votes announced was higher than what was recorded by the card readers.