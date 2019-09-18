Tribunal: Abiodun Holds Thanksgiving, to Build Houses for Low Income Earners

Idowu Sowunmi

The Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun State Government yesterday said it has began the construction of mass housing estates in Abeokuta and other parts of the state to provide decent houses to the people at affordable prices.

Speaking at an Inter-faith Thanksgiving and Praise Worship held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto in Abeokuta to appreciate God for his victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal, the governor said he embarked on the housing project in order to address the housing deficit in the state.

He explained that the low cost houses would not cost more than N4 million per unit.

Abiodun, who described shelter as one of the basic needs of man, said the construction of the houses, which would be sold to the people at affordable prices, would employ the services of artisans like bricklayers, carpenters, painters and other auxiliary workers.

“I have told our people that the houses should not be more N4 million each. This is to enable people have access to them,” he said.

The governor used the occasion to intimate the people of his stewardship in the last 100 days, saying apart from reconstituting the state Security Trust Fund and handing over its management to the right combination of people, 100 patrol vans, 200 motorbikes have purchased with a helicopter from the federal government to deal with security challenges in the state.

Abiodun added that agreement for the construction of Ijebu-Ode-Epe road would soon be signed, while Ogun and Lagos states have jointly pleaded with the federal government to hand over to them the Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota and Sagamu-Ikorodu for reconstruction. He said this would boost business activities in the axis.

The governor said his administration has commenced the rehabilitation of rural and township roads, rehabilitation of 236 primary schools and health centres to provide quality education and health services to the people, pledging that all communities in the state would feel the impact of his administration.

Abiodun, who reiterated that his administration would not involve in needless vendetta, said some of the models schools inherited from the previous administration would be put to other use, adding the one located at Kobape road, has been turned into a Technology Hubub to train the youth on the use of Information Technology.

“We have introduced e-learning by enumerating our students and teachers. Each student will have a pin number, a device for us to know when they in or not in school. It will allow us to train our teachers. We will have WiFi in our markets and educational institutions for easy connectivity,” he noted.

He said his administration has so far allocated one hectare of land for 200 participants of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to encourage agro-preneur especially among youths in the state.

On tertiary health institutions, he said the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu was wearing new look as he has ordered employment of more health personnel, while the State Hospital in Ilaro now has modern theatre for operation, modern laboratory, maternity ward and the general rehabilitation of structures in the hospital.