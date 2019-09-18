Nigeria Hosts African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease

The first African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease (ACSCD) will be hosted in Nigeria from October 31 to November 2, 2019, in Lagos.

The congress is being organised by the Centre for Sickle Cell Disease in collaboration with Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation with the support of a host of Sickle Cell Organisations across Africa and the World.

The congress would be held under the high patronage of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This was disclosed by the co-Chair of ACSCD, Dr. David Ajaere during a press conference in Abuja.

Major stakeholders and organisations expected at the congress, according to Ajaere, include the Federal Ministry of Healt, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services(LSBTS) and World Health Organisation(WHO Africa) as well as other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), corporate organisations, multilateral donor agencies and institutions, health researchers, civil society organisations and the academic community.

“The conference which is first of its kind in the history of health intervention programs for sickle cell disorder in Africa would seek to address the challenges of the disorder and foster possible solutions to its effect as a public health burden,” Ajaere said, adding that “the conference is to facilitate exchange of information among public health experts, medical professionals, researchers, policy-makers, key stakeholders to highlight challenges and opportunities and enhance strategies to control sickle cell disease in Africa.”

Among the eminent dignitaries who are expected to attend the event are Minister of Health Nigeria, Honorable Osagie Ehanire; Director – WHO Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti; The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, Uganda, His Majesty, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi ll; Minister of Health Zambia, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya MP; Minister of Health Ghana, Honorable Kwaku Agyaman and Minister of Health Uganda, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.

Others are CEO – National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, USA, Dr. Randal Mills; Founder – Wellbeing Foundation Africa, H.E (Mrs.) Toyin Saraki and Chief Information Officer – National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, USA, Mike McCullough.

This event is coming at a time when a medical expert, Dr. Emoruwa Oyefo of Eko Hospital disclosed that Nigeria has the largest population of Sickle Cell children in Africa.