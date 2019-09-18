Lawmaker to Honour Achebe, Okigbo with Resource Centres

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi has announced plans to build two resource centres, one each in the two local government areas that make up his constituency.

Ibezi, who spoke to THISDAY in his country home in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area, said the resource centres which would be named after late Prof. Chinua Achebe and Dr. Pius Okigbo, would boost education in the area.

The lawmaker said he had long wished to represent his people, but had not had the opportunity and now that his people have sent him to the National Assembly, he will strive to leave lasting legacies that are beyond installing streetlights and handing out empowerment materials like motorcycles and wheel barrows which have become the norm.

“I am setting my mind towards solid projects that would boost my people. Achebe and Okigbo were two great scholars from this constituency and we wish to further immortalise them with resource centres, as they stood for education while they were alive.

“This resource centre which I am talking about is not just a structure, but one that would be equipped well enough to enhance learning in this area. With the centres, our students from this constituency do not have to wait until they go to the cities to be able to access materials.

“I want to make a change in the history of representation at the National Assembly in this federal constituency and I can tell you I have my mind already made about what we intend to achieve for the people of Idemili North and South.”

Ibezi added: “We will go beyond the usual installation of streetlights and distribution of okada (motorcycles) as empowerment, but we will move to solid infrastructure that can benefit the people immensely.”

He said the resource centres would be fully equipped with physical and digital resources that can aid not only students but scholars in their researches.

He added that the projects he has lined up for the people are such that if they are the only ones he achieved, he would be proud that a huge task has been achieved.