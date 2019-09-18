Champions League: Olayinka Scare for Inter at San Siro

Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka scored Slavia Prague goal in the 63rd minute of their UEFA Champions League clash with Inter Milan at the San Siro last night.

The 23-year old Ibadan-born Olayinka, did great work down the right of the area before cutting back to Jaroslav Zeleny. His shot was parried out back to him before he lifted it this time into the roof of the net.

The Czech Republic team was almost running away with their first UCL win since 2007 when Stefano Sensi’s powerful strike hits the face of the crossbar before bouncing up high for sub Nicolo Barella to volley for Inter’s equaliser.