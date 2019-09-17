Peace-building: NOA to Partner CSOs in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Nuru Kobi, has promised that the agency would partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in order to foster unity and peace among the different religious faithful and tribes living in the state.

He made the promise on Friday when the Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organisations (BASNEC), an umbrella body of all Civil Society groups in the state, paid him an advocacy visit in his office.

He said the main function of the agency is to enlighten Nigerians on the significance of peaceful coexistence, unity and other issues of public importance assuring that NOA would work with BASNEC in its peace enlightenment programmes.

Kobi lauded BASNEC for recognising and identifying with him, assuring that he would continue to support them to accomplish their goals.

Earlier, the chairman of BASNEC Jinjiri Garba explained that the organisation which has over 380 registered CSOs under it embarks on visitation to stakeholders and authorities to solicit partnership in peace building in the state.

According to him, BASNEC had in recent time held townhall meeting with security agencies where they rubbed minds on how to promote enduring peace in the state.

The chairman added that aside from that, the organisation also trained youths drawn from various wards to serve as peace ambassadors in their domains.

He appealed to Bauchi State government to support and strengthen the state peace and security voluntary committee noting that they complement the effort of security agencies in fighting thuggery and other crimes in the state.