NECO Withholds Niger Candidates’ SSCE Results

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has withheld the June/July Senior School Certificate Examination results of candidates who wrote the examinations in Niger State.

Investigation by THISDAY revealed that the results were withheld by the examination council over the failure Niger State’s government to pay about N400 million registration fees.

NECO had allowed the students to sit for the examination on the promise that state government would settle the debt before the release of the results.

It was learnt that even non indigenous students, who paid their registration fees through the Ministry of Education, have also not been able to access their results because government did not pay the money to NECO.

Efforts to reach the Acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Alhaji Abubakar Gana, were abortive as he was said to have traveled out of Minna.

However, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Bala Mila, confirmed the story and blamed the development on paucity of funds. Mila said the ministry was already discussing with NECO on how to reach an amicable settlement adding that about N100 million had been paid.