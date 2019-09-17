Lagos to Address Road Failure Scientifically, Says Adeyoye

Bennett Oghifo

The incessant failure of newly constructed and rehabilitated roads before their expected lifespan will soon become a thing of the past in Lagos State.

Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye who made this known at a stakeholders meeting held to brainstorm on the way to reduce if not eliminate resource wastage occasioned by having to rework projects already completed, said such practice was impacting negatively on the purse of the state government.

She said the road failures are largely the effect of using materials which fell short of standard thereby resulting in speedy disintegration. The quality of materials especially those procured from third parties can only be determined through laboratory test and calibration.

Adeyoye stated that moving forward; Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be spelt out in all construction projects in the State whether it is being undertaken by an Agency of government like the Public Works Corporation or Contractors.

The Standard Operating Procedure she noted would ensure that necessary test and calibration of materials to be deployed at every stage of construction such as soil-cement, concrete mixtures, interlocking pavement blocks and asphalt were conducted in world class laboratories and properly signed off as having satisfied the international best practices bench mark.

The Special Adviser said “we want to go out and fix failed roads but we must ensure that we get it right, so that funds hitherto channeled at reworking roads can be deployed to other projects”