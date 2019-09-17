La Casera Participates in Udiroko Festival

La Casera, a soft drink in PET bottle, has partnered the people of Ado Ekiti, to host the 2019 Udiroko Festival.

The Udiroko Festival, an age long tradition of the Ado- Ekiti citizens, is celebrated only once a year, precisely in the month of August, which is known as the climax of the New Yam celebration.

It is an auspicious occasion that allows the subjects to have an audience with their monarch who by tradition, is restricted from regular public appearance, as the exalted office demands that he lives in ceremonial seclusion for most part of the year.

The 709-year-old edition took place recently. The La Casera team had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Ado Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III (CON, JP), the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, to felicitate with him and the Ado-Ekiti People. Kolanuts were broken and prayers said for the peace and prosperity of the community.

The next stop for La Casera was the brand sponsored Ewi Cup Football Final, followed by the Udiroko Street Activation and Sampling Day, which took place before the festival’s grand finale. The La Casera train toured the beautiful city of Ado-Ekiti, leaving behind a trail of merriment, dance and invigorating apple goodness.

Ruth Ode, Senior Brand Manager, La Casera, said the brand would remain at the forefront of promoting culture and tradition in Nigeria, hence its continued participation in the Udiroko Festival and other cultural festivals in the country.