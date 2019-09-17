De Gea Signs New Man Utd Deal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has signed a new contract to stay with the club until 2023.

De Gea, 28, has made 367 United appearances since Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to the club from Atletico Madrid in an £18.9m deal in June 2011.

“Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together,” said the Spaniard.

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club.”

De Gea, capped 40 times by Spain, helped United win the Premier League title in 2012-13, the FA Cup three seasons later and both the League Cup and the Europa League in 2016-17.

The Spaniard, who has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent seasons, was in the last year of his contract and would have been able to open talks with clubs outside England over a possible move in January.

He came close to joining Real in a £29m move in September 2015, but the deal collapsed because the necessary paperwork was not submitted in time on the final day of the transfer window.

United and De Gea were in negotiations for more than two years over the new deal with the club making an improved offer in July.

“The opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour,” said De Gea, who has the option to extend the contract for a further season.

“Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club.

“I still feel I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad,” he concluded.