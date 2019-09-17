Buhari Dissolves Public Property Recovery Panel, Orders Malami to Take Charge

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) chaired until his suspension by Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla.

Obono-Obla was recently suspended over allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said following the dissolution, the president had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to take over the functions of the panel.

He also said the president remarked that he was awaiting the outcome of the investigation into Obono-Obla’s misdemeanours.

Adesina also said the president thanked all members of the panel for their services.

The statement added: “The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP. “The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers. “President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services. “The President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.”