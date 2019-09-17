Abiodun: We Shall Uphold Rule of Law in Ogun

Akinlade applies for tribunal judgment

Idowu Sowunmi

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday assured that his administration would uphold the rule of law and cooperate with other arms of government in moving the state forward, just as the guber candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said he had applied for a copy of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgement with a view to knowing the next line of action.

Abiodun, who gave the assurance at a special church service to mark the 2019 Legal Year held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Ake in Abeokuta, noted that the judiciary has been a pillar for the survival of democratic principles and preservation of the people’s right, which is the essence of government.

He also assured that the state judiciary complex along Kobape Road in Abeokuta would soon be completed.

The governor said his government would protect the rights of the people of the state and uphold the principles of the rule of law, by providing a just, free and egalitarian society, which guarantees continued development and abundant life for the people, irrespective of their gender, geographical location, economic, political or religious affiliations.

He explained that the new legal year was another opportunity to reaffirm individual and collective commitment to the course of justice and improvement on the administration of justice in the state.

Calling on the people to join hands with him to build the state for the benefit of all, Abiodun also assured that the judiciary would benefit from his administration’s digitalisation process to enable judges use information technology to ease their cumbersome tasks, thereby significantly improving administration of justice.

“I assure all members of the Bar and Bench that we will be according the completion of the Judiciary Complex and its furnishing the necessary attention within available means so that we move the judiciary to its permanent location soonest.

“The administration of justice will also benefit from our administration’s wave of effective and efficient adoption of Information and Communication Technology to ease the cumbersome tasks of the judges and significantly improve the administration of justice,” Abiodun assured.

The governor added that the state was blessed with array of some of the best professionals that have rendered services to humanity around the world.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Egba West, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Samuel Ogundeji, urged judges to be impartial and unbiased in the discharge of their duties, but examine all facts before them in order to deliver sound judgment.

While admonishing them to judge with the fear of God, Ogundeji described excellent judge as one who accept his mistakes and work towards correcting them, adding that all, irrespective of status would be judged according to the their works base on God’s standard.

Meanwhile, the APM governorship candidate during a press conference held yesterday at the party Secretariat along Abiola Way in Abeokuta applied for a Certified True Copy of the tribunal judgement, explaining that the application for a copy of the judgement was to enable his lawyers to study the content of the judgement and advise him appropriately.

Akinlade rejected the judgement of the three-man tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, saying the ruling did not reflect the weight of his petitions.

According to him, “The verdict gave us a setback, truth must be told. They said we did not vote. What happened on Saturday was a display of an authority which possesses both the truth and falsehood.

“We have applied for a copy of the judgement and once we get the copy, our lawyers will study it thoroughly and advise appropriately. It is not what we took to the tribunal that was decided on. You might buy the judgement but you cannot buy God’s judgement.

“I am proud to have run as governor and I have said many times that, the will of the people must not be subdued. We are going to explore all the constitutional rights we have in our statues to protect our mandate.”