Minister Reiterates Support for Mining Sector 

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, has expressed his willingness to collaborate with stakeholders in the sector towards so as to position the sector to actualise the diversification agenda of the present administration.

The minister stated this in Abuja, when he recently received a delegation from Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as members of PWC and Infrastructure Partnership African Development (iPAD), who paid him a courtesy.

He noted that collaboration of all stakeholders was needed in harnessing the sector’s potential to generate revenue and contribute to nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Adegbite, observed that the ministry would take concrete steps to address issues affecting the industry in order to broaden the range of opportunities available for the citizenry and create national wealth to fulfil the poverty alleviation plan of the federal government.

Similarly, the Minister of State of the ministry, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, appreciated the stakeholders for identifying with the ministry and urged them to embrace the industry as a key sector that would drive Nigeria to the next level.

In his address, the former President of MAN, Alhaji Shehu Sani, revealed that the essence of the visit was to congratulate the ministers on their appointment to pilot the affairs of the ministry.

In his contribution, the new MAN’s President, Alhaji Kabir Mohammadu Kankari, acknowledged the efforts of former Ministers, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Engr. Bawa Bwari, towards revitalising the sector.

This, he said included the provision of vehicles for state and federal mining officers, decentralising the activities of mining cadastral officers, and actively supporting the Nigerian mining week, among others things.

He, however, highlighted some challenges bedevilling the sector such as risk mechanism, mining communities’ challenges, illegal mining operations, unlawful interference by State and Local government, lack of geological information to attract more foreign and local investors, among others factors and solicited for adequate solution to the problems.

The representatives of PWC and iPAD, Messers Cyril Azoba and Kudakwasha Tsingano, respectively, briefed the ministers on the upcoming 2019 Mining Week.

They disclosed that programmes and activities were being put in place to make it a colourful event and also used the opportunity to extend their invitation to all stakeholders in the industry.