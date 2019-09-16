Lagos to Create One-stop Shop for Film Makers

Segun James



Lagos State Government has said it would establish a one-stop shop for film makers in the state as part of effort to boost the film and entertainment industry.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Shuli Adebolu, who gave this indication at the graduation ceremony of the Pioneer MultiChoice Talent Factory Scholars drawn from across West Africa, held at the Lagos Business School in Ajah area of Lagos, said film-makers would enjoy support from conceptualisation of ideas to the final production.

Adebolu explained that the state is blessed with beautiful locations for film production and efforts are being put in place to ensure the state has a one-stop centre that would ensure quality and timely production of films that meet domestic and international standard, which would grow the industry and also attract foreign investors.

The commissioner equally reiterated the commitment of the present administration to tourism and entertainment sector by ensuring that the state becomes a preferred destination for tourists and entertainment hub of the continent.

According to her, “Lagos is the second largest in the amount of films produced on the continent globally. The state is therefore set to open her doors by creating enabling environment, regulations and solid foundations that would make the sector a flourishing one that could successfully rival the likes of Hollywood and Bollywood entertainment industries.”

While commending MultiChoice for its Talent Factory initiative, she restated the readiness of Lagos State Government to collaborate with private sector and key stakeholders for the development of the industry to create jobs and source of revenue earning for the state.