Firm Commences Seed Entrepreneurship Programme

Oluchi Chibuzor

An indigenous firm has announced it readiness to bankroll start-ups with the sum of N1 million.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, tagged, “Feed Tonight Foundation’s Entrepreneurship programme (FTF Entrepreneurship Programme),’ recently in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO, Culture Communications Limited, Mr. Yomi Benson, said the idea was to give start-ups seed capital required to succeed.

He, said the move was part of their commitment to SMEs in the country.

“It is important to state that you might already have a business that requires funding or have an idea that requires funding, whatever it is you qualify to participate in this N1 million programme.

“It will be added value if you already have a business running.”

He urged interested business owners to register via a dedicated website.

“Come October 2019 the winner would be announced, and seed fund would be transferred into the winners account,” he added.

He noted that the contest was open to anybody within Nigeria, irrespective of educational background or ethnicity, adding that participation and opportunity to win would be easy.

According to him; “Culture Communications is doing this because we believe beyond profit, we need purpose, beyond business you need purpose and beyond success you need a purpose that is what elevates your body, mind and soul.”

However, he pointed out that top10 ideas would be shortlisted for final pitching session after a screening process. Thereafter, a winner would emerge. Also, panellists for the final pitching session would be made up of Nigerians across various sectors of the economy who have distinguished themselves in management of business

He said the FTF Entrepreneurship Program would be an annual four-week events that would see one individual emerge as the winner of the prize money.