Toyin Saraki’s Milk of Kindness

For elegant Toyin Saraki, wife of the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, turning 55 on September 6, was worth celebrating in appreciation of God’s mercies in her life.

An elated Saraki planned big for the birthday celebrations, as she also unveiled a partnership deal with Lifebouy Soap.

The partnership, which she described as a special birthday gift, would enhance the distribution of clean and potable water for the consumption of rural communities and children.

Speaking on the occasion, the stylish mother of four said: “I am delighted today, on my birthday, as Founder-President of Wellbeing-Africa to welcome Lifebouy Soap to Nigeria in our exciting new partnership to deliver water, sanitation, and hygiene to two million children, their families, and communities in the next 12 months.”

Prior to this partnership, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Kunle Ojora, has been involved in a lot of humanitarian endeavours. She has remained committed to the cause, which among other things, revolves around combating social issues such as maternal mortality, newborn and child health care, gender-based discrimination and violence.

The former Kwara First Lady has galvanized global partnership and championed causes that attracted global attention.

Indeed, if there is one thing that excites the law graduate of the London School of Oriental and African Studies, United Kingdom, a great deal, it is to see Nigeria nay Africa rise above her challenges.