Obaseki, Oshiomhole commiserate with Atakpu family

…as Gov condoles with Charles Idahosa over stepmother’s demise

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have commiserated with the family of late Mrs Helen Atakpu.

Governor Obaseki and Comrade Oshiomhole joined other guests at the social dance held in honour of Late Mrs. Atakpu, in Benin City, Edo State.

Other dignitaries at the event were: Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, among others.

Late Mrs. Atakpu who died at age 86, is the mother of Hon. Austin Atakpu.

Obaseki later attended the social dance in honour of late Mrs Princess Victoria Idahosa, the stepmother of APC Chieftain, Hon. Charles Idahosa.

The governor was accompanied to the event by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Rt. Hon. Okiye and other members of the state executive council.