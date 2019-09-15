NOA Partner CSOs in Peacebuilding in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has promised to partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in order to foster unity and peace among different religious adherents and tribes living in the state.

The Director of NOA, Bauchi State, Alhaji Nuru Kobi made the promise when the Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organizations (BASNEC), an umbrella body of all civil society groups in the state paid him a visit in his office.

He said the main function of the agency “is to enlighten Nigerians on the significance of peaceful coexistence, unity and other issues of public importance assuring that NOA would work with BASNEC in its peace enlightenment programs.”

Kobi commended BASNEC for recognising and identifying with him assuring that he would continue to support them to accomplish their goals.

Also at the meeting, the Chairman of BASNEC, Mr. Jinjiri Garba explained that the organisation has over 380 registered CSOs under it.

He said: “We decided to visit the stakeholders and authorities to solicit partnership in peace building in the state.

“BASNEC had in recent time held town hall meetings with security agencies where they rubbed minds on how to promote enduring peace in the state.

The chairman added that aside from that, the organisation also trained youths drawn from various wards to serve as peace ambassadors in their domains.

He urged Bauchi State Government “to support and strength the state peace and security voluntary committee to complement the effort of security agencies in fighting hoodlums and other crimes in the state.