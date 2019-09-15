Ethiopian Airlines Adds Wifi to A350s

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced in-flight wifi across its A350 fleet. The satellite technology is currently available on 10 out of 12 of the flag carrier’s Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.

Passengers in any class can purchase wifi vouchers online or at Ethiopian Airlines customer service desks, boarding gates and from cabin crew. It will also be available to purchase online via card or Sheba Miles.

Ethiopian said connectivity would be expanded to its other long-haul aircraft in future. Pricing is per megabyte, with 100MB costing $10 or 4,000 miles, and 200MB costing $20 or 8,000 miles. Platinum Sheba Miles members will get 100MB free.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam commented: “We are glad to introduce inflight internet connectivity with the latest broadband satellite technology, Ka-band, offering our passengers seamless digital experience as they fly Ethiopian.

“The launch of the onboard wifi internet is part of our relentless efforts to further add to passengers’ comfort keeping pace with the technology of the day.

“As a customer-centric airline, we will remain focused on continuous service excellence, taking advantage of emerging technologies and infrastructure.”