EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Sapele, Delta State.

The commission also arrested the Director General of Sokoto Marshal Agency Corps, Abdullahi Sa’idu, and Bashar Dodo-Iya, an accountant with the agency for alleged diversion of N10million meant for the payment of workers’ salaries.

The internet fraudsters were arrested at their hideout in an early morning raid in Sapele, by operatives of EFCC, Benin Zonal Office.

An EFCC statement said the surprise raid in the wee hours of the day which was based on intelligence reports took the suspects by surprise and later led to a mild protest by their sympathisers several hours after the EFCC team had left the city.

The suspects arrested are Omomua Victor, Demi Johnson, Agufure Godstime, Agboroko Precious, Anthony Omonomo, Onskharoma Julius and Freeborn Efe. Others are Akama Precious, Tagbajiemi Promise George Raphael and Stanley Agabiri Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include a lap top computer, a Mercedes-Benz car, computers, mobile Phones, flash drives and internet modems. The commission said the suspects had made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon investigations were completed.

The suspects arrested in Sokoto are members of the payment committee of Sokoto Marshal Corps.

They were arrested following a petition jointly signed and presented to the commission by 39 members of the agency, alleging that their three months’ salaries were being withheld without any reason.

They further alleged that the suspects refused to pay their salaries and had diverted the money for their personal use.

EFCC’s investigation confirmed the alleged diversion of the said sum by the suspects.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.