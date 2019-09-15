Akwa Starlets FC wins 2019 NNL Super 4 Tournament

The Akwa Starlets football club of Uyo, on Sunday, won the 2019 edition of the Super League 4 Nigeria National League (NNL) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu. According to the Nigerian News Agency, Akwa, Starlets beat Adamawa United FC 2-0 in a tense match.

The first goal of the game was a goal scored by Daniel Nanushi at 32 minutes. Utibe Arit scored the second goal of a corner in the 68th minute. Afterward, Caleb Osu, Akwa Starlets coach, said his victory was a dream come true. “It is because we are preparing for it seriously and God, in His mercy, has given us victory.”

Osu said he had a promising young team that still has a long way to go. “We are also going to look at the drawing board to correct the team’s failures before the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/2020.” In addition, Bello Muhammed, the coach of Adamawa United, said the tournament was a very good test and rehearsal for his team before the NPFL season.

“We are going home to strengthen and prepare for the upcoming NPFL season, as the tournament gave the team a test of what will be next NPFL season,” said Muhammed. According to the NAN, in the match for third place earlier in the day, Jigawa Golden Stars FC beat Warri Wolves FC 2-1.

Obiora Emeka scored at 10 and 66 minutes for Jigawa Golden Stars, while Warri Wolves scored with a penalty shot by Charles Asemele in the second minute of the detention. However, Rabiu Tata, Jigawa Goldern Stars’ technical advisor, congratulated his players for acting in accordance with the instructions and for taking the match into consideration for third place.

Also, football fans in Enugu Saturday held low attendance of spectators at the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4 2019 tournament in Enugu for bad publicity. According to the Nigerian press agency, the tournament is aimed at the four winners of the group during the 2018/2019 NNL season.

He has already witnessed two matches played by the four teams on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, with a capacity of 22,000 spectators. However, a football fan, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, said that most people, especially football fans in Enugu, did not know that the national tournament was taking place.

“There should have been local advertising, using local media to reach our people, such as the use of mobile sound systems in neighborhoods and streets to announce the tournament. “NNL management should have sent and posted tournament announcements in various venues and public forums for the necessary attention and assistance,” Okonkwo said.

Another football fan, Victor Madu, said it was disappointing for a national tournament of this nature not to have at least a quarter of the stadium filled. Madu said: “The football tournaments are meant to allow fans to enjoy quality football.

“The organizers and the owners of the competition had a good performance in the organization and timing of the matches, but it was necessary to do a lot in the advertising field for fans of Enugu and its surroundings to see the best teams in the NNL level. “

Sunday Musa, a staunch supporter of Adamawa United FC, said he believed that with good publicity, many supporters would be in the stadium, especially for Adamawa United FC matches. “I think with wide publicity, especially at the Enugu Artisan Market, where most of Adamawa’s residents’ trade, the hundreds of market sellers would have closed their stores to cheer on their local team.

In the second match, Uyo’s Akwa Starlets FC beat Warri Wolves FC 3-1, also on penalties, after a goalless draw. With the results, Adamawa United and Akwa Starlets have qualified for the final match, while Jigawa Golden Stars and Warri Wolves will play the match for third place. Both games will be held Sunday in the main stadium of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.