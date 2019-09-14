Nigerian Maritime Reforms to Encourage Foreign Direct Investment, Says Dakuku

Bennett Oghifo



The newly elected Igbo community President General in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, has pledged to seek the release of their innocent compatriots allegedly detained in Lagos jails.

The President general, while speaking to news men after taking the oath of office, lamented the worrisome population of Igbos languishing in various prisons in Lagos state for crimes they knew nothing about.

The new Lagos PG, Chief Ude, said his regime hopes to vigorously pursue the release of these unfortunate people

He said he would collaborate with relevant agencies to secure the release of Igbo people languishing in Lagos prisons for various offences they knew nothing about.

Speaking after being declared winner of an election to oversee the affairs of the ISC in Lagos for the next four years on Wednesday, Ude said he was aware that many Igbos were presently languishing in Lagos prisons for sundry offences.

He said that he would also focus on improving the welfare of the Igbos in Lagos, including providing health care services at monthly meetings of the Igbo body.

The president, elected for a four-year tenure, pledged to unite Igbos in every Local Government Area of the state.

Ude, who was sworn-in by Mr Vitalis Chukwueke, the legal adviser of the body, pulled 112 votes to defeat Chief Patrick Mba, who scored 54 votes and Chief Sunday Eze, who garnered a total of 28 votes. More than 200 delegates from 20 Local Government Areas in the state participated in the election.

The Secretary of the body, Mr Chuks Odimegwu, said that the new executive would attend to the urgent needs of Igbos resident in Lagos.

Among other elected members are: Chief H.O Nwode, Deputy President; Odimegwu as secretary; and Chief Mrs Kate Ugoka, women leader.