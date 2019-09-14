Nigeria May be Consumed by Youth Unemployment, Cleric Warns 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A United Kingdom-based cleric, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, yesterday warned of the consequences of the high level of youth unemployment in the country, saying Nigerians must come together to avert what he described as a looming time bomb.

Adegboyega in a statement made available to THISDAY in Ibadan, assured of the commitment of the SPAC Nation, London, to empower thousands of Nigerian youths before the end of this year, noting that the country owes them the duty of providing jobs for them as the leaders of tomorrow.

The 38-year-old cleric who is backed by his team of young Pastors, said states and the federal government could not be left alone to meet the employment needs of Nigerian youths in view of the economic travails of the country.

He said he and his team had replicated the feat in the United Kingdom where many jobless youths had been gainfully empowered and restored both socially and economically, stating that some of the people empowered by his team in SPAC Nation had become employers of labour, adding “this is a testimony which God has given us at SPAC Nation.”

The Head, SPAC Nation, London, further disclosed that the church intend to form a partnership with schools in London to give scholarships and vocational training to the youths.

According to him, “We also want to support young people with innovations, young people who have ideas to bring solutions to issues within their local areas. We want to support them with mentorship and finance where necessary.

“There are people we can sponsor for vocational trainings, and some others for basic trainings. We can enroll people for training in first class institutions like Oxford and Cambridge universities, and we will do this for those who show themselves as deserving.”