Man Stabs Neighbour for Celebrating Buhari’s Tribunal Victory

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Doctors at a private hospital are battling to save the life of a middle-aged man identified as Elvis Omoiri, a resident of Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State who was allegedly stabbed by a neighbour for celebrating the Tribunal victory of President Muhammadu Buhari last Wednesday.

THISDAY gathered that Omoiri, a supporter of All Progressives Congress (APC) was stabbed repeatedly following an argument that ensued between him and his alleged attacker, Best Uduophori, over the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the election of President Buhari.

Effurun is the hometown of the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Festus Keyamo.

The argument between the duo, it was learnt, was said to have degenerated into violence when Uduophori, believed to be member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly broke bottles and attacked his victim.

Sources said the victim was battling for life at a private hospital in the city over the injuries he sustained on his neck, head and other parts of his body.

An APC supporter in the state, MC Paul told newsmen that the attack on the victim, an operator of a drinking bar around Okoloba area of the city, was unwarranted and animalistic.

According to him, “I have just received report of an attempted murder of one Elvis Omoiri by a neighbour, Best Uduophori who runs a beer parlor in Okoloba, Effurun, Uvwie LGA, Delta State, over a mere political argument. What are we turning politics into in this country? You want to kill someone over Buhari and Atiku tribunal matter? This is animalistic!

“You break a bottle and stabbed a fellow countryman almost to the point of death over APC and PDP matters? So, someone doesn’t have right to personal opinion again in Nigeria?

“Just few days ago, we were all against South Africans for Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. Today, it is a Nigerian that seems not to value the life of a fellow Nigerian. This is very disgusting, cruel, callous, mean and most condemnable,” he said

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached for confirmation of the incident as she refused to pick her call.