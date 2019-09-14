Group to Raise Public Awareness on Disability Act Today

Martins Ifijeh

The Empathy Driven Women Initiative (EDWIN), a non-governmental organisation, is to raise public awareness on the non-implemented Disability Act passed by President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this year.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, the Founder, EDWIN, Uri Ngozichukwu, who is also the convener of the event, said despite key provision of the Act stating that persons with disability were entitled to free medical care in every government-owned health facility in Nigeria, the law had not been implemented, as many persons with disability had been unable to access medical attention at these facilities free of charge.

The event, tagged: ‘Disability and Free Healthcare: Hope in the Horizon?’ is billed to hold today at the Lekki Palms Shopping Complex from 9.00 am.

Ngozichukwu said, “We hope to use this event to revive and energise the conversation and raise public awareness about the Act.

“This 3rd Medical Fair for Persons with Disability, which is being held in conjunction with the Albinism Awareness Society and the Eye Doctors and Dermatology Society of Lagos, is in furtherance of EDWIIN’s advocacy for the enlightenment of the public on the urgent imperative for the enforcement of key provisions of the Disability Act by relevant authorities, for its observance by the medical institutions concerned, and for greater concern and vigilance by members of the public.

“We want to highlight the importance of this issue, and its impact both for the public in general, and for persons with disability in particular.”

She said highlights of the event would include a UVCare Health and Wellness session, a demonstration of ‘ability in disability’ by EDWIIN beneficiaries, and entertainment.

“The event will also feature presentations and discussions by a rich and formidable faculty of influential and knowledgeable personalities, including Mrs. Angela Emuwa, the current President of the Autism Parents Association of Nigeria, and Executive Director of the Punch Group of Newspapers, who serves as the Chairperson of the Day.”