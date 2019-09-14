Buhari Mourns Prof. Okonjo

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday condoled with the family of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over the demise of its patriarch, Prof. Chukuka Okonjo.

The late Okonjo who was the traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State, a professor of mathematics, university administrator and international consultant passed on at the ripe age of 91.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president commiserated with the government and people of Delta State, the academia, the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, friends and professional colleagues of the scholar who dedicated his life to teaching, research and service to humanity.

According to the statement, Buhari affirmed that the traditional ruler contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development with his uncommon pursuit of knowledge, encouraging his wife and children to follow the same path and sponsoring other people’s children to acquire quality education.

It also said Buhari believed that the wise and fatherly counsels, intellectual depth, and valuable insights of the scholar would be sorely missed by the family and entire nation, assuring that his place in Nigeria’s history is guaranteed.

The statement added that the president prayed that the Almighty God would grant the soul of the elder statesman rest and comfort his family.