Brighton Debunks Claims that Balogun Opted Out of Eagles/Ukraine Friendly

Brighton & Hove coach Graham Potter has dismissed as nonsense reports in the local media which claimed that Leon Balogun deliberately withdrew from the Nigeria squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Ukraine.

It was wrongly suggested that the central defender departed the Super Eagles Dnipro camp after he was omitted from the starting line-up against the Ukrainians.

However, Potter has confirmed that his number 14 is racing against the clock to be fit for Saturday’s Premier League meeting against Burnley.

Speaking to reporters at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Potter said: ‘’Yves Bissouma has had the go-ahead to start training with us from next week.

“Leon Balogun had a bit of tightness and needs an extra day, but apart from that everyone else has come back fit and ready from their national sides.’’

Balogun joined the Seagulls from Mainz in the summer of 2018 and has made 11 appearances for the Premier League club so far, scoring one goal against Crystal Palace.