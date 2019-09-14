Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Nears Home Stretch

It’s been over two months since 21 housemates began the journey to stardom in the Big Brother Naija competition. After an injection of five new housemates in the fourth week of the show and 15 evictees later, only 11 housemates are left in the running for the grand prize for this season, writes Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

So far, it has been a rollercoaster ride for the remaining ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates as the show inches towards the home stretch. The realisation that just one of them will leave the house with the ultimate prize has heightened the tension, as the housemates appear to have intensified their game plans. The gestures exhibited indicate that there is no love lost as the competition among the housemates has become more intense.

A feeling of vulnerability has suddenly gripped the housemates as they have become more vigorous in their various tasks as well as in their social relations with one another. Housemates have, over the past two weeks, expressed determination and desperation to emerge either as the Head of House or the Veto Card holder, two positions likely to help them evade eviction and keep them in the house for one more week. Viewers have also seen the housemates discuss either in hush tones or explicitly the strategies of fellow housemates in addition to displaying anger when they clash over issues.

Some of the housemates seem to enjoy varying degrees of support from their counterparts and the viewers for being boisterous, while others have also received praises or are bashed for being sedate.

For instance, the likes of Omashola, Seyi, Mercy and Tacha have been loud and unrestrained, attributes that have brought them into confrontation with fellow housemates. Just last week, Tacha, who has been handed two strikes for indiscipline, and Seyi had an explosive conversation over the latter’s dislike of Khafi, a friend of the former. Up until now, the relationship between the two has remained strained. Omashola has also not hidden his dislike for Frodd, with whom he regularly swaps angry words with. The Delta-born housemate has also been constantly chanting his hometown, Warri, as his slogan, thereby doing an impression of Efe Ejeba, winner of BBN season two. But will this help?

Despite the near-ceaseless quarrels, Mike and Elozonam seem to have made it a strategy to remain cool, calm and collected in the house. Both have hardly instigated any crisis and are always hobnobbing with other housemates. Mike has also emerged one of the most competitive housemates as he always channels his ‘inner spirit’ as a professional athlete that he is to complete tasks. This has resulted in a bit of a bad blood between him and some housemates, a situation he now handles by being sarcastic to shove off any comments that could potentially erupt into full blown confrontations. On the other hand, Elozonam seems to have also captured the hearts of his housemates, especially Diane, his love interest, with his dancing skills and other endearing behaviours.

But between being combustible and unruffled are the likes of Frodd and Ike, who tend to be composed but are suddenly brash for a moment. Not even Mercy, his love interest, could prevent Ike’s outburst at Omashola, evicted housemate, Tuoyo and even his own “madam”. The two strikes handed to him by Big Brother, has forced him to slowly withdraw from his gangster-like attitude and play the game with a bit of caution. Similarly, Frodd has been accused by Mike, Omashola, Elozonam and Seyi of playing the game with emotions and always depicting himself as a victim in all circumstances. Frodd himself has not hesitated to express his emotions whenever he feels hurt, stating that he has been made a target by some persons. He even declared to Big Brother during one of his diary room sessions that he would cook for the entire house should he not be up for nomination. Well, he is not up for nomination this week much to his surprise. Will he, therefore, fulfil his promise before the week runs out?

Khafi and Cindy, according to public perception, seem to be the most carefree housemates. They are always seen to be cheerful and having discussions with all housemates. Khafi also seems to have brought her training into the house as a police officer as she is inquisitive about anything and everything surrounding her.

This has led to some housemates showing their disgust with her while others have advised her not to ask too many questions and instead focus on the flow of the game. Cindy, on her own part, has taken her place as the foodie of the house. She has also risen to become one of the strong competitors among the females and seems to relish her underdog status. This was evident when she surprisingly became the Head of House this week.

One lady that has stoked conversation on social media in recent weeks is Diane, who is clearly soft-spoken and is one of the quietest personalities in the house except from when she is discussing with her best friend, Mercy. Despite being away from the thick of action most times, Diane is still in the house after over 10 weeks. Some viewers have adduced her staying power to being friends with everyone and staying away from controversy. But she still has an unsolved puzzle: who is the king of her heart: Elozonam or the evicted Tuoyo?

The ‘Pepper Dem’ gang have now upped their game leaving fans guessing on who the last housemate standing will be. Fans can find out who will claim the ultimate prize totalling up to N60 million only by staying tuned daily to DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition is sponsored by Bet9ja.