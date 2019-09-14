Bandits Kill 6, Abduct 2 in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Six people have been reportedly killed by armed bandits following an attack on Fadaman Rimi community, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Two others, including a physically challanged person, were reportedly abducted on Thursday in Kugosi Gadani village, also in Chikun Local Government Area.

The killings in Fadaman Rimi was said to have occurred on Saturday at about 6:00am.

A resident of the community said in a telephone interview that the hoodlums who were armed with sophisticated weapons arrived the village in large number and started shooting sporadically.

He said six people were killed on the spot while several others sustained injuries from gun shots.

He also said the bandits looted their property and rustled their cows.

“They came about 6:00am and started shooting. I don’t know how many they were but they were many and they were armed with sophisticated weapons.

“There was pandemonium as people heard sounds of gunshots and they started running for safety. They were shooting at us as we were running.

“They looted our property and took away our cows. We are all terrified by this incident,” he said.

Sources said the abduction of the two people in Kugosi Gadani village occurred at about 11:00pm on Thursday when bandits invaded the community.

When contacted, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said somebody called him over the incident and he was making efforts to verify the information.

“I am just trying to verify, somebody called me some six minutes ago. I think when the incident happened, they didn’t even report to the police, I am trying to verify from the community.

“I have gotten a link (contact) to the community and I have been trying the (telephone) line for the past 20 minutes.

“I want to get the picture of what happened, because the police were not contacted… I am trying to get the facts and come up with a statement,” he said.