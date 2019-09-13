Precious Okoye set to represent Nigeria at Miss Polo International

Elegant and disarmingly beautiful Precious Okoye, the newly crowned Miss Polo Nigeria, is currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, to represent Nigeria, alongside twenty three delegates from other countries who have all arrived in the country to vie for the much-coveted Miss Polo International crown.

The event is already being touted to the most audacious, colourful and crowd-pulling one, given the preparations being put in place.

The venue and date for this year’s Miss Polo International edition is The Music Hall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, and will expectedly hold on Saturday, 14th September 2019.

The President, Miss Polo Nigeria, Ms. Sandra Ogbebor is now seeking the opportunity to call on meaningful Nigerians in the Diaspora, and most especially those in the United Arab Emirate, to come in their numbers to support and encourage Nigeria’s Queen Precious Okoye, as she faces the arduous challenge of making her darling country proud.

Precious Okoye emerged the winner of the Miss Polo Nigeria Beauty pageant, 2019 Edition, after a keenly-contested online competition, and a crowning dinner, held auspiciously for the finalists, at the prestigious Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 24th of July, 2019.