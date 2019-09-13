Memorial Lecture for Late Enugu Chief Judge, Innocent Umezulike Holds Sept. 27

Mary Nnah

The Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation has announced the one-year memorial lecture and book presentation in honour of late Hon Justice Innocent Azubike Umezulike OFR, FCIArb, FIIAN billed to hold at theJustice I.A Umezulike Auditorium, inside Enugu State High Court complex on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00pm.

The one-year memorial event will conclude with a church service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 by 11:00am at the Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout Enugu to be officiated by Most Rev. Dr Emmanuel Olisa Chukwuma (OON), the Archbishop of Enugu Province and Bishop of Anglican Communion Enugu Diocese of Enugu.

Described as the best masterly in his knowledge of the law, Late Umezulike, distinguished for his expertise in land and property law, had to his credit 23 law books before his eternal bow in June 2018. He was the longest-serving Chief Judge in South Eastern Nigeria and is remembered for receiving over 100 distinguished Legal Honours and Awards for excellence in service as a distinguished Judge of Enugu State High Court for over 23 years.

A statement from one of the foundation’s trustee, Victor Azubike Umezulike Esq confirmed that the event would be chaired by His Excellency, Former Governor of Anambra State, Sir Peter Obi (CON). The Head of Department of Private and Property Law, University of Benin, Prof Emeka Chianu will be the guest lecturer to discuss the topic, “The overriding Role of the Judiciary in Contemporary Democracy.”

The administrator, National Judicial Institute (NJI) and former Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Rosaline Patricia IrorefeBozimo, (OFR) will deliver the keynote address. Discussants consist of Judges, Senior Advocates of Nigeria and Professors of Law.

In addition, the foundation marks his Lordships one year memorial with a book presentation. The book with the title “Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike: A Chronicle of Leading Judgments Volume 1,” forward is written by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (CFR).

The book “Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike: A Chronicle of Leading Judgment” is a three-part volume book offering in-depth analysis of the landmark judgments of an intellectual giant and one of Africa’s most prolific writer on land and property law.

The book chronicles a meticulous and comprehensive selection of notable cases spanning from Hon. Justice Umezulike’s stellar career on the bench.

Readers will immerse in the perspicacious interpretation of the law, which depicts late Justice Umezulike’s brilliance in the application and mastery of the law.

His children Chisom Cynthia UmezulikeEsq and Victor Azubike Umezulike Esq have demonstrated solid love and respect for their late father by taking the first vital step to immortalizing him with the commissioning of the Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation to ensure that the dream of this Great Man lives on.”