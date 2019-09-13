Honeywell Seeks Conducive Environment for SMEs

Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Olanrewaju Jaiyeola has said that a conducive environment will boost businesses and consequently engage restive youths productively.

He identified functional basic infrastructure as a catalyst for the growth of small businesses in the country while listing such infrastructure to include constant power supply, security, absence of multiple taxation, and access to soft loans.

Speaking during the Honeywell Pasta Cooking Competition organised for corps members at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp Sagamu, Ogun State, Jaiyeola, represented by Manager Activation & Special Channels, Mr. Olufemi Adebayo, described small businesses as the engine of growth of any economy.

He said “Unemployment and the search for white collar jobs will reduce significantly if the youths are productively engaged with the provision of basic infrastructure for their ideas to thrive.

“Nigeria is blessed with innovative youths whose ideas, when fully encouraged, can transform the country to a greater height.”

He added, “At Honeywell, we strive to promote youth talents in such a way that they will be useful to themselves and the country entirely. That is why as a company, we always embrace sponsorship activities that will add value to Nigerian youths.”

While explaining the partnership with NYSC, he said the competition was meant to develop the cooking skills of the corps members and to endear them early enough to the company’s products by making them Honeywell Ambassadors.

“We are utilising the opportunity provided by the unique change point of the youth corps members who are basically future mothers and fathers by introducing to them the company’s products so as to appreciate them with a view to shaping their choice of food items in the future”, he added.