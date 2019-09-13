BON Award Alumni Party Kicks into Full Gear

Vanessa Obioha

In the next few weeks, the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards will be hosting the cream of Nollywood for its Alumni Party. The party which is to celebrate all the past winners of the awards in the past decade the awards had held, will have in attendance, senator Gbemisola Saraki, wives of the Lagos and Oyo governors and other dignitaries.

According to the organiser, Seun Oloketuyi, the alumni party scheduled for September 28, will double as nominees announcement for the 2019 edition.

The BON Awards Alumni Party is part of the lined-up activities for the 10th anniversary of the award. Since its inception in 2009, BON had set itself apart by rewarding the best in the film industry. It has become one of the most anticipated Nollywood events in the year.

The alumni party is the second event in the awards calendar to mark this memorable milestone. A Children’s Day Book Reading fiesta was held in May to kick off the 10th celebration.

The BON Awards Alumni Party will be held at De Podium, Ikeja, Lagos.