Nigeria Seeks Return to IMO Council

Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, George Oguntade, has assured the international maritime community of the commitment of the federal government to enhance security on Nigerian waters. This was as the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, announced Nigeria’s quest to return to Category C of the IMO Council this year.

Oguntade stated this at the dinner hosted in honor of a delegation from Nigeria at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) with the Secretary General Mr. Kitac Lim, leading other permanent and alternate representatives to the dinner which also had the Chairman of the House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration, Honorable Linda Ikpeazu in attendance.

Oguntade, who also doubles as Nigeria’s permanent representative at the IMO, said that the Nigerian government is committed to providing conducive environment for business in the Nigerian maritime sector to thrive. He noted that the Global Maritime Security Conference, which Nigeria has committed to host from October 7 to 9 this year, is another show of commitment to talking issues that may hinder business in the Nigerian maritime sector.

Peterside while announcing Nigeria’s quest to seek election back to the council noted that Nigeria has done enough to merit a return to council at the IMO.

“Nigerian is willing and prepared to play more regional and international roles to the global maritime community but that would only be possible with your support. Let Nigeria contribute from within the council to the growth of the maritime sector globally. Let’s contribute significantly to the work of the IMO,” Dakuku said.

He noted that the Anti-Piracy Act in Nigeria took firm root from the technical support that was provided by the IMO.

He also disclosed that Nigeria has ratified 40 IMO conventions and domesticated 19 with plans to ratify and domesticate 6 more in the very near future, adding that Nigeria topped the chart on Port and Flag State Administration in West and Central Africa sub-region.

Dakuku disclosed that more than 70 countries had indicated interest to be part of the Global Maritime Security Conference that would provide both short and long term solutions to the security issues in the region.

“To further address the issue of insecurity in the region’s maritime domain, Nigeria will host the 2019 Global Maritime Security Conference from October 7 to 9, in Abuja with 12 thematic sessions. It is our hope that the conference will rise with the ‘Abuja Declaration’ on ending insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.