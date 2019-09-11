PDP Committee on Emergence of Elumelu as Minority Leader Most Corrupt, Wike Alleges

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lambasted the Committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to investigate the emergence of Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, alleging that the committee is the most corrupt in the history of the party.

Speaking in Port Harcourt Wednesday, Wike thanked Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the committee by not allowing himself to be entangled in what he described as the “illegal outcome” of the committee’s activities.

He said: “The Committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.

“We thank our worthy son, Rt Hon Austin Opara, for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee “.

Wike warned the party not to toy with Rivers State as it is not in the interest of the party to do so.

He said: “We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State. Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill.

“The Rivers State Governor is not one of those Governors that anyone can cajole.

“The Rivers State Governor is not one of those Governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities”.