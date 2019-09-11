NLNG Selects Saipem, Daewoo, Chiyoda to Build $7bn Train-7

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has selected a consortia comprising the Italian Saipem, South Korean Daewoo Engineering, and Japanese Chiyoda to build its $7 billion Train-7 LNG expansion plant.

The NLNG, which has taken about 12 years to finally kick off the expansion drive for its 22 metric tonne per annum (MTPA), Wednesday in Abuja announced that it selected the consortia of Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo, which it otherwise called the SCD consortia, to build the plant expected to see its LNG production shoot up to 30MTPA.

While signing the Letter of Intent (LoI) with the consortia, the NLNG said the next step would be to sign the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Train-7 by the end of October 2019.

According to it, the Train-7 expansion will also increase its market share in the global LNG industry, as well as raise its profile to the fourth largest in the market.

Details later…