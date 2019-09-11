NAIC Advises Farmers to Guard against Flood Risk

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), has advised farmers under its coverage to take heed of the recent ‘Red Flood Alert’ issued by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA) with respect to some states and prepare against the effects of coming rain.

NAIC’s Managing Director, Mrs. Folashade Joseph, who gave the advice in a statement to the farmers underscored the need for them to be abreast of the impact of the heavy rains, expected to peak between the months of August and October, 2019.

She advised all farmers, especially those covered by the corporation to strictly adhere to best agricultural practices, which the corporation taught them during various farmers’ sensitisation programs it organised.

She recalled that the farmers had been taught how to maintain sound house-keeping on their insured projects, thereby closing gaps of risk occurrence.

Folashade, reminded the farmers that the NAIC was specifically set up to indemnify farmers that insured their farms with the corporation, adding that given the nationwide spread of NAIC branches which are located in the 36 states of the federation including the FCT, it was wise for every investor across the agricultural value chain to take a NAIC cover.