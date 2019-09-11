Group Seeks more Support for 2.2m Displaced School-age Children in North-east

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Save the Children has stated that there are 2.2 million school-age children and teachers in the north-east in need of emergency educational support.

The Save the Children Ambassador, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, who disclosed this while briefing journalists recently in Abuja, also called on everyone to join the fight to create a conducive and safe environment for children to learn.

She revealed that over 800 schools in Borno State are non-functional mainly due to inaccessibility as a result of insecurity, adding that basic education in the region is under attack and this is the time to change that.

“The Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that 2.2 million school age children and teachers in north-eastern Nigeria need immediate education in emergency support. These children’s education cannot wait.

“This morning, I was able to observe and learn about childhoods that come to an early end, significantly because of ill-health, malnutrition, exclusion from education, child marriage, early pregnancy and violent death. Around Nigeria, there are millions of ‘young DJ Cuppys’ who do not know their own strength and their ability to change the world because of where they are born.”

Otedola, who shared her experience after her trip to the stabilisation centre operated by the Save the Children in Maiduguri, stressed the need to create conducive environment for children to learn, be protected and grow up healthy.

This she said could be a reality when proper polices and strategies are in place, adequately funded with government and development partners better coordinated and collaborated to accelerate positive changes for children.

She stressed that the future should be better, bright, for the children in the north-east and across the country. “We can act to make a difference today.”