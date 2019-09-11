Friendly: Super Eagles Held 2-2 in Ukraine

Nigeria’s Super Eagles threw away a two-goal advantage last night as they were held 2-2 draw in an international friendly with Ukraine in Dnipro.

On a day Coach Gernot Rohr paraded an almost new squad, Nigeria took command of the game almost from the blast of the whistle by the Italian referee, earning the opening goal in the fourth minute through debutant, Joseph Aribo.

Eagles put in the second goal in the 34th minute when Victor Osimhen converted a penalty kick award for his first senior team goal.

From that moment, the Nigerian side took a commanding role in the game, winning every ball and daring to increase the tally.

But all that changed within 60 seconds in the 78th minute which was just 12 minutes to regulation time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko reduced the tally for the hosts in the 78th minute. The ovation that greeted the goal had hardly died down when Roman Yaremchuk leveled up.

The goal was initially disputed on account of hand to ball.

FRIENDLIES

Ukraine 2-2 Nigeria

Tunisia 1-2 Ivory Coast

Morocco1-0 Niger

EURO 2020 QUALIFIERS

Lithuania 1-5 Portugal

Montenegro 0-3 Czech Rep

France 3-0 Andorra

Moldova 0-4 Turkey

England 5-3 Kosovo

Albania 4-2 Iceland