Buhari: Tribunal Judgement is Victory for Nigerians

Praises judiciary for dispensing justice without fear or favour

Extends hands of fellowship to those dissatisfied with election outcome

Says it’s time to move forward as one cohesive body

President Muhammadu Buhari says Wednesday’s verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal affirming his victory at the 2019 polls, is victory for Nigerians who trooped out to overwhelmingly elect him for a second term.

The President’s reaction to the judgement is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along, because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated,” he said.

While dedicating the victory to God, and to Nigerians, President Buhari also commended the judiciary for “dispensing justice without fear or favour.”

He extended a hand of fellowship to those who were dissatisfied by the outcome of the election, and had gone to court, noting that it was within their democratic rights to do so.

He however said that with the pronouncement of the judiciary, “it is time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us, all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly.”(NAN)