PDP BoT Receives Report on House Minority Leadership

*Ayu committee absolves Elumelu, 6 others

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

There are indications that the dust raised by the hiccups over the emergence of Hon Ndudi Godwin Elumelu as the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives would soon settle finally.

This followed the submission of the report of the Committee constituted by the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, to look into the minority leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.

THISDAY learnt that the report was submitted to the Chairman, BOT of the PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, on Monday, 9th September, 2019 in his Legacy Building office, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Committee and former President of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, along with a member of the committee and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, submitted the report.

Other Members of the Committee include former Senate president, Senator David Mark, a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara.

THISDAY checks revealed that the committee, in the report, unanimously exonerated Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six others of any complicity in the nomination and official announcement of the minority leadership of the House of Representatives in July this year.

Moreover, in one of its recommendations, the committee also advised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to work with House Minority Leader, Hon. Elumelu, and other minority leadership officers of the House, in the interest of ”a united and stronger PDP in the National Assembly”.

The report further urged the leadership of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives to, at all times, continue to carry members of the minority caucus and the leadership of the PDP along, in line with statutory rules and tenets of democracy.

Speaking at the brief but impressive ceremony, the PDP BOT Chairman, Senator Jibrin, commended the Chairman and members of the committee for a job well done and assured that the BOT will look into the report and come up with its ruling and recommendations soon.