Don’t Join Issues with Oshiomhole, Obaseki Orders Edo Officials

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has ordered officials of the state not to join issues with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, over the hostile comments credited to the former governor of the state.

Oshiomhole, had in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), described as arrant nonsense, the allegation by Edo Speaker, Frank Okiye that he planned to impeach Obaseki.

He said he had no personal quarrel with Obaseki because in the first instance, he did not see any impeachable offence committed by the governor to warrant impeachment, adding that what the governor was supposed to do was to lobby the entire 24 members of the state assembly, who are APC member so as to produce a speaker of his choice rather than endorsing a night inauguration.

But in a statement jointly signed by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu; and Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said he is pursuing the path of peace for the sake of Edo people.

The statement said: “The Edo State Government observed over the weekend, leading to this week, very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and the social media.

“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by enquiries about the state government’s response to these attacks, from various stakeholders, both within and outside the country.”

“Consequently, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has instructed that no state actor, within Edo State Government, should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions,” the statement said. They added that “Obaseki said he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with these issues in the interest of the good people of Edo State and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”